Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $353,000 Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 748.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.10%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

