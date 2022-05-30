Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ModivCare were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare stock opened at $98.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

