Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iStar were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,818 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 273.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after buying an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 2,127.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 293,652 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the third quarter worth approximately $6,646,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 473,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of STAR opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

