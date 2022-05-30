Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lantheus were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $74,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,987.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $71.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

