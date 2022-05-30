Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 158,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 94,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

