Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 669 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Materion were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Materion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Materion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Materion by 7.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 232,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

NYSE MTRN opened at $83.37 on Monday. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.