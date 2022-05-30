Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xperi were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at $4,789,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $5,846,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Xperi by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xperi by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xperi news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of XPER opened at $16.70 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $22.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

