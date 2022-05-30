Telsey Advisory Group Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $28.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.54.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

