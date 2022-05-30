The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAKE opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

