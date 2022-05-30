The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Position Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of Children’s Place worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $47.92 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $113.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $647.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

