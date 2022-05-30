The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,028 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after buying an additional 96,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,532,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,196,000 after buying an additional 648,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,662,000 after buying an additional 1,495,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 209,572 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CL King began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,071 shares of company stock worth $18,597,017. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

