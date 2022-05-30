The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Position Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,836,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,711,000 after buying an additional 131,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 295,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

SMPL opened at $41.01 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.