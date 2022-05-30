Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will report $4.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.51 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $15.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $76.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.