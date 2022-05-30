Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,824 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

