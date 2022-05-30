TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.29% of TrueBlue worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $21.43 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $713.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TrueBlue Profile (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.