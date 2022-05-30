TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

TBI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:TBI opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $713.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 161,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 953,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

