Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.83 Billion

Brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) to post $39.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.45 billion and the lowest is $37.38 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $27.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $158.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.85 billion to $160.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $147.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.56 billion to $150.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.64.

VLO stock opened at $131.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

