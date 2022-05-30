VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 81,707 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $52.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.