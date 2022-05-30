Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $105.00 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.34.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

