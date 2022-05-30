Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $23,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.23 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

