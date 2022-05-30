Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.32% of Veritiv worth $24,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $144.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

