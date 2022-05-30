Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) versus Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Financial Analysis

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Volcon alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Volcon and Volkswagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volkswagen 2 3 8 0 2.46

Volcon presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 365.12%. Volkswagen has a consensus price target of $142.00, suggesting a potential upside of 570.76%. Given Volkswagen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Volcon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A Volkswagen 5.93% 10.48% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volcon and Volkswagen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 69.40 -$40.13 million N/A N/A Volkswagen $296.03 billion 0.36 $18.20 billion $3.51 6.03

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Volcon on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon (Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Volkswagen (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MAN, Lamborghini, Ducati, and Bugatti brands. Volkswagen AG was founded in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.