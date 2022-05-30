Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.34% of Wabash National worth $22,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 775,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 101,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Wabash National by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WNC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $754.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

