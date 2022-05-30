Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,217,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.75 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

WRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

