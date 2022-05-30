WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $106.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

