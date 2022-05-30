Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Scor (SCRYY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS: SCRYY) recently:

5/27/2022 – Scor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

5/21/2022 – Scor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

5/12/2022 – Scor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €33.00 ($35.11) to €35.10 ($37.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Scor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

5/9/2022 – Scor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($29.26) to €28.00 ($29.79). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Scor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €31.50 ($33.51) to €33.00 ($35.11).

SCRYY opened at $2.70 on Monday. Scor Se has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scor Se will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.1411 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Scor’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

