Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.72% of Whole Earth Brands worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $288.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.