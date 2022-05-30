Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year.

Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Windtree Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:WINT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

