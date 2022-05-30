World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

