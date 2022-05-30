Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 179.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,394 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $24,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WH opened at $80.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

