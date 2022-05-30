Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.35.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

