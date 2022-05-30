XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) by 49,957.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.94% of XL Fleet worth $22,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 98.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 43.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of XL Fleet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of XL opened at $1.30 on Monday. XL Fleet Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $183.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 249.90%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter.

XL Fleet Profile (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.