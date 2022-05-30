Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.16% of Xperi worth $22,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth about $4,789,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Xperi by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.70 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

XPER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

