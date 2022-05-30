XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,743 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of XPO Logistics worth $23,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

