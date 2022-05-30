Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 128.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 49,931 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 312,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after acquiring an additional 232,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock opened at $94.68 on Monday. Cerner has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.60. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.