Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. PRA Group posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRAA. TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,900.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,722,938.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $19,305,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 220,746 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,933,000 after buying an additional 101,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.28.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

