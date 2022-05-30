Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.89 Billion

Brokerages forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will announce $10.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.79 billion and the highest is $11.02 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $44.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.99 billion to $45.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.95 billion to $50.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 103.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

