Zacks: Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $84.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after buying an additional 542,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,384,000 after buying an additional 388,721 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,671,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

