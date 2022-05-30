Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) to post sales of $935.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $925.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $948.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $826.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 136.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 206.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $135.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day moving average is $133.41. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $121.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

