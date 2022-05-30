Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will announce $272.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $282.80 million. Alkermes posted sales of $303.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of ALKS opened at $30.54 on Monday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other Alkermes news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,746 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

