Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $954.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will post sales of $954.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $969.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $921.51 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $866.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $85.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $95.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,553,000 after purchasing an additional 368,106 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

