Zacks Investment Research Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

