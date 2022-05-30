Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.71.

SHC stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sotera Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sotera Health by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.