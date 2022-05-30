Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) to Buy

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

