Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $404.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.15 million and the highest is $405.18 million. Zendesk reported sales of $318.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.30.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $348,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,936. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Zendesk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Zendesk by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd raised its position in Zendesk by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $99.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $87.48 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

