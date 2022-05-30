Zhang Financial LLC Has $29.70 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,732 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.12. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

