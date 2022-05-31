$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,493,000 after buying an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after purchasing an additional 281,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BC opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average is $89.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

