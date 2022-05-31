10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

