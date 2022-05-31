13,786 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Doximity by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Doximity by 898.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,054 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Doximity stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 40.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

