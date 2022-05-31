149,853 Shares in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 149,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGV. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 221,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

LGV opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

